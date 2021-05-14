SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SWTX opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

