Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps Sells 2,364 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. 1,438,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,458. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

