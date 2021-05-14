Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps Sells 2,364 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.37. 1,438,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,458. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.