Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $14.60 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

