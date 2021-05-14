SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

