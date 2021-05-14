Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Hits $632,569.74

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $632,569.74 and $22,623.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,585,167 coins and its circulating supply is 617,535 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

