Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.15). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 2,129,634 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £464.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.16.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Also, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.