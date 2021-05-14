Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.