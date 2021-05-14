Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 59,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

