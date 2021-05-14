State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

