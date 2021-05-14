State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.02 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.