State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

