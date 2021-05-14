State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after acquiring an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

