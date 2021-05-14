State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in WEX by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

