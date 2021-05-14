State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 33,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $47.96 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

