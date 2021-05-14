State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $155.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

