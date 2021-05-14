State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,506 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

