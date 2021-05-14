State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.25% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

