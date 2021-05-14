State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

