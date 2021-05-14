State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,365 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.15, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

