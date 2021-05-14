State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

STT opened at $85.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 131.26%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

