Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.58

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.58 and traded as high as C$50.34. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 133,990 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. Research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.