Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

