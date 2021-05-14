STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.80.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.78. 623,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.