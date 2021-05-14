Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $137.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.43 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

