Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,399 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.81 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

