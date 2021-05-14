Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Curis were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Curis stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

