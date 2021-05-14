Stifel Nicolaus Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $3.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.44% from the company’s current price.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

