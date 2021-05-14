Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$7.50

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James increased their price target on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.42. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.54 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

