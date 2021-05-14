StorageVault Canada Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

SVI opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.02. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

