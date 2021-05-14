StormX Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. StormX has a market cap of $329.88 million and $24.76 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,579,651 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

