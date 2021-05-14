Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $24.82 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

