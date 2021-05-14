Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

SBBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

