Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

SBBP opened at $2.30 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

SBBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

