Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,000.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $34.06 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

