Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

