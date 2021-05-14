Strs Ohio Has $551,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eXp World were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPI stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

