Strs Ohio Has $622,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.