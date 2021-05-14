Strs Ohio Makes New $633,000 Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in AAR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AIR stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

