Substratum Price Hits $0.0078 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $5,081.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.