Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $49,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

