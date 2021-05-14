Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.21 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.12 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

