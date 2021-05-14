Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $110.88 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

