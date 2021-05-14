Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BGNE stock opened at $308.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average is $306.51. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

