Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,803 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Masco worth $50,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

