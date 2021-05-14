Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $16.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,703 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
