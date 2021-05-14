Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.77

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $16.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,703 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Summit State Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

