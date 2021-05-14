Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.53. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,526.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.