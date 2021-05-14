Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNDL. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.80.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sundial Growers (SNDL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.