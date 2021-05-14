Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.42. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 9,955 shares.

NOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

