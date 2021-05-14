SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

