SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.