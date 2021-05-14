Superdry (LON:SDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $481.00

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 481 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.09), with a volume of 699175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDRY. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.20. The company has a market capitalization of £384.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

